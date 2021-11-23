As Dawson Creek star, James Van Der Beek recently became a father of a baby boy, he expressed his delight by sharing the news on social media with all her fans.

The actor also opened up about how they did not disclose the arrival of their baby as they earlier experienced late-term pregnancy loss twice in a row.

James Van Der Beek opens up about his wife, Kimberly's last two pregnancy loss

James Van Der Beek recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos in which he shared glimpses of his newly born baby. In the caption, he revealed how they experienced late-term pregnancy loss twice in a row at 17+ weeks and added how they kept this one a secret. Adding to it, he recalled how he was terrified when he found out and stated how they found a doctor in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an incompetent cervix. James then shared more information on the issue and urged everyone to spread the word and added how each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons.

The caption read, "Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek (We’ve been calling him Remi, btw - not “dinosaur”) After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out. But we found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: “incompetent cervix” (I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed - which made me like him even more. Now it’s called a #WeakenedCervix). A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are. The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word. Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one. (ps - To everyone in our community - both local and extended - who knew about our journey and honored our desire for privacy… thank you. May that respect and karma come back to y’all 1000-fold) Life is beautiful" (sic)

As the celebrity artists and fans read James' story, they congratulated him and also poured in love for him and his family by adding heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to James Van Der Beek's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@vanderjames