Jamie Dornan Opens Up About Wanting To Pursue Comedy As An Actor

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Jamie Dornan opened up about his interest in comedy and the reason he was not typecast after the success of Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. The actor said that he really wanted to explore comedy as an actor but could not do it after he played a serial killer on The Fall. Talking about his upcoming comedy Bard and Star, Dornan is really excited for people to see the film and to see the film himself as well.

Jamie Dornan on his interest in comedy

Jamie Dornan opened up about how he only wanted to do comedy when he first started in the industry. He revealed that he was kind of making good comedy connections and was feeling like he was going to go down that path. Dornan then did The Fall and added that if one plays a serial killer then nobody is considering them for comedy.

It took Jamie Dornan a while to find his way back to the comedy world. He has made enough people giggle and it came through the directors and producers who have seen him doing the chat stuff like Graham Norton. He talked about how has told loosely funny stories on a sofa during his job.

It is kind of mind-blowing for Jamie Dornan for his first comedy to be with Wiig and Annie Mumolo. He revealed that they had a really fun shooting for the film in Mexico last year. The Fifty Shades of Grey star really hopes that people respond to the film and added that they are some of the funniest days that he has seen in his life.

Post his role as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan has appeared in independent movies such as Anthropoid and A Private War. When asked about being typecast after Fifty Shades franchise, the actor said that it did not happen because it was unique. He added that the role cannot be typecast because there are not a million scripts about a millionaire who is into BDSM. The actor is currently in self-isolation in England with his wife and three kids.

