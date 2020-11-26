Jamie Dornan Talks About How 'creepy' Fans Got After He Did 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'; Read

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan recently talked about the 'creepy' ways fans showered him love during an interview with Variety. He also talked about the weird rumours that he heard about himself and his Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Dakota Johnson. Read ahead to know more about what the actor said:

The 38-year-old actor started off his interview by talking about a particularly 'creepy' incident where a fan was convinced that he had a child with co-star Dakota Johson. He also added that the same fan sent him "a collage of photographs of a kid," mentioning that it was his kid and that it was conceived on the sets of his old film. He further added - "It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."

He then talked about the film and mentioned how the film was loved by fans, but not critics. He added that it was 'strange' knowing that 'going into those films' he would 'probably make so much money' but also receive negative fame. He also added how the books were similar as they were 'negatively reviewed' yet made so much money.

Critics on Jamie

Jamie then mentioned one time where a critic had mentioned that the star had "the charisma of oatmeal'. Jokingly he added that he did not agree with the statement and pointed out that "some people like oatmeal". Fifty Shades of Grey is still considered to be one of the best Jamie Dornan's movies.

He finally added in his interview that he was ready to move on from this crazy chapter of his life. He also mentioned that he wouldn't like to play the same character multiple times and in multiple films. Fifty Shades of Grey came out in 2015 and was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, with a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Fifty Shades of Grey cast included

Dakota Johnson as Anastasia "Ana" Steele

Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey

Eloise Mumford as Katherine "Kate" Kavanagh

Jennifer Ehle as Carla Wilks

Marcia Gay Harden as Dr Grace Trevelyan-Grey

Victor Rasuk as Jose Rodriguez

Luke Grimes as Elliot Grey

Rita Ora as Mia Grey

Max Martini as Jason Taylor

Callum Keith Rennie as Ray Steele

Andrew Airlie as Carrick Grey

