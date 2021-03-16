Jamie Dornan's Father, Dr Jim Dornan Passes Away At The Age Of 73 Due To COVID-19

Jamie Dornan's father, Dr Jim Dornan passes away at the age of 73 on March 15, 2021. Dr Jim Dornan was a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist who died due to COVID-19. He was in the United Arab Emirates at the time of his death. Read ahead to know more.

Jim had served as president for The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC.) The NIPANC shared a photo on Instagram of the father and son and added a message of support. The note read, “It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March. Jim, who was the President of NIPANC, the Northern Ireland pancreatic cancer charity, lived a life of public service. He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family’s experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time.”

On March 14, NIPANC confirmed that Jim had contracted COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “Speedy recovery Jim everyone at NIPANC was saddened to read Jim’s battle against Covid. We are with you Jim, in our thoughts and our prayers, and wish you a speedy recovery and return to your loving family. NIPANC”

Jim was also diagnosed with lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005. Apart from the president of NIPANC, Jamie Dornan's father served as a chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University. He was also the former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast and patron of Leukaemia & Lymphoma in North Ireland (LAL NI).

LAL NI took to Twitter and remembered Jamie Dornan's father Dr Jim Dornan. They wrote, “Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time.”