Jamie Foxx's Daughter Reacts To 'wild' Rumours About Father's Health Condition

Jamie Foxx has been discharged from the hospital after a recent “medical complication”, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. Responding to unsubstantiated reports about her father’s worsening health condition, Corinne took to Instagram to update fans and criticise the media. There have been reports circulating online that Foxx is still hospitalised after suffering a medical setback.

Corinne shared, “Sad to see how the media runs wild… My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating." She reassured everyone that Jamie was in good health and even participated in a pickleball game recently. She thanked everyone for their prayers and support and hinted at an upcoming work announcement. Her social media post has reassured fans of the Ray actor.

The 55-year-old actor, known for his roles in films such as Ray and Collateral, was initially hospitalised while filming the Netflix comedy Back in Action in April. His most recent credits included Netflix movie Day Shift and a guest appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Corinne shared that her father had faced medical complications but received quick action and excellent medical care, leading to a swift recovery. She requested privacy for the family during this time.

After his hospitalisation, Foxx’s hosting duties on the gameshow Beat Shazam were taken over by Nick Cannon. Foxx expressed his gratitude to Cannon on Instagram and assured his fans that he was feeling blessed. Despite recent reports suggesting the "family was preparing for the worst", Corinne’s update confirms that Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery. During his absence, Back in Action continued filming with stand-ins and body doubles and eventually wrapped up production. The film is directed by Seth Gordon, who previously collaborated with Foxx on the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.

Jamie Foxx Work Update

Jamie Foxx’s next project will be the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, where he stars alongside John Boyega. Fans eagerly await further details about his “exciting work announcement,” teased by Corinne in her Instagram update.