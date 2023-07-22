Jamie Foxx Finally Breaks His Silence On Health Scare In Emotional Video: Went To Hell...

News of Jamie Foxx's health scare which broke around mid-April was followed by long months of silence. There was no clarity on how serious or complicated Foxx's situation was. About a week back, Foxx resurfaced and made his first public appearance in over three months. Now, the actor has finally broken his silence on his medical ordeal also sharing why he chose to keep entirely mum about it.

Jamie Foxx breaks silence on medical complication

The now recovering actor took to his Instagram handle earlier on July 22 to finally share an official update on his health, details of which had been held from his fans and followers thus far. The actor thanked his fans for their ever-growing support, saying "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back".

Still not revealing the particulars of his health complication, Foxx explained how he did not want them to see him "with tubes running out of (him) and trying to figure out if (he) was going to make it through."



The actor further revealed that he always wants his fans to know him as a mfun individual and his work; having the details of his health scare out would have the exact opposite effect. Foxx also rubbished rumours of him having allegedly gone blind or paralysed which were made-up stories due to the lack of any concrete information.

The caption to the video read, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…."

Jamie Foxx thanks his family for unwavering support

Jamie Foxx particularly gave a shoutout to his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corrine saying they "saved (his) life". He also thanked the medical professionals for their swift action. Going back to his family, he thanked them for "protecting" him and keeping the information surrounding his health "airtight" as that is how he wanted it.