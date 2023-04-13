Jamie Foxx Hospitalised After 'medical Complication', Daughter Corinne Posts Health Update

Jamie Foxx, who is known for his films including Django Unchained and Collateral, recently experienced a medical complication. His daughter Corinne Foxx shared the news on her social media handles and revealed that the Hollywood star is currently recovering from the undisclosed medical condition, which landed him in the hospital.

Corinne Foxx shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Jamie Foxx allegedly having a meltdown

Jamie Foxx's medical health complication news came days after the actor allegedly suffered a meltdown on the set of his movie titled Back in Action. Also, the Django Unchained actor was reportedly throwing tantrums and fired two directors, an executive producer and his driver. Despite these allegations, Foxx continued to shoot for the upcoming film.

Jamie Foxx upcoming projects

Jamie Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta shooting for his new OTT comedy film titled Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz. The movie is helmed by the Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon. Jamie's movie will also feature Jamie Demetriou, Glenn Close and Andrew Scott, among others. While the shoot for Back in Action is already underway, the Day Shift actor will also feature in the films Strays and They Cloned Tyrone. Both the movies will release on June 9 and July 21, 2023, respectively. Strays is a comedy movie directed by Josh Greenbaum. The film is about a dog named Reggie who seeks revenge from his owner Doug for abandoning him.