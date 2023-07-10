Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance After Mysterious Hospitalisation

Hollywood actor and artist Jamie Foxx was previously admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. The circumstances surrounding his unexpected admission were shrouded in mystery, with reports suggesting it was due to a medical complication. Nevertheless, his daughter Corinne Foxx acknowledged the situation and assured everyone that her father was steadily recovering. Excitingly, Foxx has now emerged in the public eye once again, marking his first appearance since the unexpected hospitalisation.

3 things you need to know:

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised on April 12 after undisclosed medical complications.

He was reportedly suffering from partial paralysis.

He was working with actress Cameron Diaz for Back in Action ahead of his hospitalisation.

Jamie Foxx goes boating at the Chicago River

TMZ recently obtained a video showcasing Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx enjoying a leisurely boat ride on the scenic Chicago River. The footage captured Foxx, renowned for his exceptional performance in movies like Django Unchained, briefly interacting with fans as he gracefully made his way along the water. Notably, Foxx's boat was accompanied by a group of individuals, adding to the lively atmosphere of the outing.

(Jamie Foxx boat-riding at the Chicago River | Image: TMZ)

Foxx’s thanks his fans for their wishes

Before his eventual recovery, the 55-year-old took to social media and thanked with his well-wishers. Foxx posted an image with a black background which read, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” He underwent an intensive rehab stint following his sudden health crisis. See the post here.

(Jamie Foxx thanking his fans for their wishes upon his hospitalisation | Image: iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Foxx is expected to resume the shoot of Back in Action soon. Moreover, he was also hosting the Fox game show Beat Shazam, and served as an executive producer. After Foxx’s hospitalisation, Nick Cannon became a guest host of the show temporarily. He is set to return as a host once again, and will also co-host a music-themed game show called We Are Family. The game show will debut in 2024 on Fox.