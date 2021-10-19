Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Why He Will Never Get Married; 'I Just Keep Moving'

As Jamie Foxx has been gearing up for the release of his much-awaited book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, the actor talked about his idea of traditional marriage and opened up about how he never wants to get married.

Jamie Foxx is a popular American artist best known for his stellar performance in his own television sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which was a massive hit among the fans.

Why Jamie Foxx doesn't want to get married?

During a recent interaction with E! News' Daily Pop, Jamie Foxx stated that he was not a 'cookiecutter' and added that he didn't think that the 2.5 children, the wood panelling on the station wagon and the cottage were meant for him. He also revealed that his decision not to get married was the reason behind his strengthening bond with his two daughters Corrine Foxx, 27, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Annalise Bishop, 12, whom he had with ex Kristin Grannis.

Foxx also recalled how a lot of marriages ended up not doing well as their kids got older and added how he saw the kids getting fractures from their families. "Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love," he said.

Opening up about the pressure of being married, he also revealed that his family never had any conversations about it with him and added that they just loved their daddy.

He said, "The pressure of me being married, my family doesn't talk about it. I don't think we've had conversations about it. They just love their daddy and I just keep moving."

Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corrine, previously opened up about her bond with her father during an interview on CBS This Morning: Saturday. She credited her bond with her father, Jamie Foxx as 'A-Plus' and also revealed how he thought the world for them and added that they could feel it. Stating further, she also revealed that it was really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life.

On the work front

Jamie Foxx has a lot on his plate currently with multiple movies namely All-Star Weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Geechee, They Cloned Tyrone, Day Shift and God is a Bullet. He was last featured in the American comedy streaming television series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! which was created by him and Jim Patterson.

