Jamie Foxx Shares First Photo Of Himself 3 Months After Medical Emergency

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx delighted fans with a recent Instagram post. The 55-year-old star shared a picture of himself and hinted that he has several exciting projects in the pipeline. This post marks his return to social media three months after a medical emergency.

2 things you need to know

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised on April 12 for undisclosed medical complications.

He was reportedly suffering from partial paralysis.

Jamie Foxx announces an exciting collaboration

Foxx is currently in Las Vegas for a collaboration with Bet MGM, an organisation affiliated with MGM Resorts that specialises in sports betting. The actor announced that he will be the face of the company's upcoming commercials, cementing his partnership with the brand.

(Jamie Foxx's announced his collaboration with betting firm | Image: Jamie Foxx/Instagram)

The Django Unchained star has remained tight-lipped about his medical condition, but on May 4, he broke his silence on Instagram with a heartfelt message, thanking his fans for their love and support.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, had earlier revealed that her father experienced a medical complication while filming Back in Action for Netflix in Atlanta on April 11. Thankfully, he received prompt medical attention, and Corinne expressed her gratitude for the care he received, stating he was on the road to recovery.

(Jamie Foxx thanks his fans with heartfelt message | Image: Jamie Foxx/Instagram)

Corinne confirms Jamie's strong recovery

Addressing baseless rumours about her father's health, Corinne posted another update on May 12, assuring everyone that Jamie Foxx had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recuperating well. The actor was seen engaging in various physical activities, such as playing pickleball and golf, and even participating in a friendly boat ride on the Chicago River.

This is kinda weird. Jamie Foxx was spotted today for the first time since suffering from a unknown medical emergency. He was randomly riding down the Chicago river on a boat waving at fans like he is on a parade float lol. This kinda reminds me of when Damar Hamlin was waving at… pic.twitter.com/Ga2o00hGM3 — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) July 10, 2023

According to sources familiar with Foxx's situation, the actor has been working diligently to get back on his fitness track. He has shown remarkable improvement since the initial setback.