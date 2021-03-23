Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Upcoming Biographical Series Titled 'Tyson'

Jamie Foxx is all set to star as the famous boxing champion Mike Tyson in a biographical mini-series. The series doesn’t have a network or streaming service assigned for it yet but shall get one soon keeping in mind the people that are behind it. Read along to find out more details about the show and the people who are involved in it.

Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biographical series

According to a report in Variety, Jamie Foxx is all set to bring to screens the life of Mike Tyson in a biographical series that is titled, Tyson. The series has Antoine Fuqua at the helm, who is also executive producing under his banner Fuqua Films along with Martin Scorsese who is also one of the executive producers under the banner Sikelia Productions. The series will focus in detail on the life of Tyson.

In a conversation with the website, Mike Tyson said that he has been looking forward to telling his story to the audiences for a while now and with the recent launch of the Legends Only League which marked his return to the ring, he feels that this is the accurate time to do so. The boxing champion says that he is elated to collaborate with Martin, Antoine, Jamie as well as the other people who are a part of the creative team for the show. He describes the series as one that not only focuses on his professional and personal journeys but also inspires as well as entertains the audiences.

Foxx had been looking for an opportunity to play the role of Tyson for a while now and as per reports from last year he was also training for it. Colin Preston has written the pilot of the show and is also working on writing the rest of the series. Foxx is also an executive producer for the show along with starring in the lead role. Apart from this, Mike Tyson, his wife Kiki Tyson, Sophie Watts and John Ryan will executively produce the series on behalf of Tyson’s Legends Only League. Rick Yorn and Azim Spicer have also been roped in as executive producer and associated producer, respectively.