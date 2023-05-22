Jamie Foxx To Star In Mike Tyson Biopic Despite Health Issues? Boxer Has THIS To Say

Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson, the highly anticipated biopic is facing delays due to Foxx’s ongoing health issues. Jamie Foxx, who has been the top choice to portray former Professional Boxer Mike Tyson in the biographical television series, is currently experiencing medical complications, disrupting the progress of the project. The biopic is set to be executive produced by Mike himself, along with Jamie Foxx, Antoine Fuqua, and Martin Scorsese.

During a recent episode of the Valuetainment podcast, host Patric Bet-David discussed Jamie’s health with Tyson, who also provided insights on the status of the biopic. Mike acknowledged that while Foxx’s involvement was a strong possibility before, the current situation remains uncertain. Foxx, being closer in age to Tyson, would require visual effects similar to those used in the movie Benjamin Button to portray a younger version of the legendary boxer.

Mike Tyson further revealed that he did not have definitive information about Foxx’s current health condition, emphasising the unpredictability of life and the uncertainty surrounding future events. He remarked, "Hey listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we're going to die. After we leave this, bad stuff could happen." Tyson also mentioned that if no updates have been shared by now, it is likely that the details regarding Foxx's health are being kept private.

What Happened to Jamie Foxx

However, reports indicate that Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery following his undisclosed medical complications. Nearly a month ago, on April 11, Jamie Foxx experienced the emergency, which was revealed to the public by his daughter Corinne through an Instagram post on April 12. Corinne requested privacy for the family during this challenging time. Foxx was in Atlanta at the time, filming the Netflix film Back in Action, directed by Seth Gordon and featuring Cameron Diaz and Gleen Close.

As fans eagerly await the progress of the Mike Tyson biopic, the focus remains on Jamie Foxx’s health and his recovery from the medical setback. Updates on the project’s timeline and Foxx’s condition are eagerly anticipated by supporters of both Foxx and Tyson. They are eager to witness the captivating story of the boxing legend on the screen.