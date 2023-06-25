Jamie Foxx's Family Member Shares Health Update: He Is Recovering Well

Quick links:
A file photo of Jamie Foxx.
Jamie Foxx has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy due to health complications that arose during the filming of the action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta. A family member of Foxx has now come forward to share a health update.
3 things you need to know
According to a family member who spoke with Page Six, Jamie Foxx is "recovering well" from his health setback. The report also mentioned that Foxx's silence regarding his health could impact his future career. Additionally, the fate of his upcoming film Back in Action remains uncertain as he has been absent from the set since the medical complication occurred.
In May, Foxx's daughter Corinne addressed the media reports about her father's hospitalization and medical setback. She clarified that he had been out of the hospital for weeks and was in good health, even participating in a pickleball game. Corinne expressed gratitude for the fans' prayers and hinted at an upcoming work announcement.
Jamie Foxx's next project is the science fiction comedy mystery film They Cloned Tyrone, directed by Juel Taylor. The movie also stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, and Kiefer Sutherland. It premiered on June 14 at the American Black Film Festival and is scheduled for release on July 21 on an OTT platform.