Jamie Foxx's Family Member Shares Health Update: He Is Recovering Well

Jamie Foxx has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy due to health complications that arose during the filming of the action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta. A family member of Foxx has now come forward to share a health update.

In April, Jamie Foxx's elder daughter revealed that he had been hospitalized after experiencing medical complications.

The actor received critical acclaim and won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film Ray.

In 2021, Foxx published his autobiography titled Act Like You Got Some Sense.

Promising recovery for Jamie Foxx

According to a family member who spoke with Page Six, Jamie Foxx is "recovering well" from his health setback. The report also mentioned that Foxx's silence regarding his health could impact his future career. Additionally, the fate of his upcoming film Back in Action remains uncertain as he has been absent from the set since the medical complication occurred.

Daughter's reassurance and work announcement

In May, Foxx's daughter Corinne addressed the media reports about her father's hospitalization and medical setback. She clarified that he had been out of the hospital for weeks and was in good health, even participating in a pickleball game. Corinne expressed gratitude for the fans' prayers and hinted at an upcoming work announcement.

Upcoming Project: They Cloned Tyrone

Jamie Foxx's next project is the science fiction comedy mystery film They Cloned Tyrone, directed by Juel Taylor. The movie also stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, and Kiefer Sutherland. It premiered on June 14 at the American Black Film Festival and is scheduled for release on July 21 on an OTT platform.