Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'scream Queen'?

Jamie Lee Curtis is an American actor who also is a renowned author and activist. Making her acting debut in 1978 with John Carpenter's horror film Halloween, the actor received the tag of a 'scream queen' in the industry. This establishment gained Jamie Lee Curtis roles in popular horror films in 1980, including The Fog, Prom Night, and Terror Train. If you are a true fan of the actor, take this Jamie Lee Curtis quiz based on Jamie Lee Curtis trivia and facts. Check out the quiz below.
Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz
Q. 1 Jamie Lee Curtis was last seen in which 2019 Hollywood film?
- Knives Out
- The Dead Don’t Die
- Dolemite is My Name
- Tigers Are Not Afraid
Q. 2 In what year did Jamie Lee Curtis make her television debut?
- 1974
- 1975
- 1976
- 1977
Q. 3 Jamie Lee Curtis hosted THIS celebrity talk show for two episodes, can you guess the name of the television talk show?
- The Tonight Show
- Saturday Night Live
- The Late Late Show
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Q. 4 In 198, Jamie Lee Curtis won 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' award at British Academy Film Award for which film?
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- Trading Places
- Halloween
Q. 5 Jamie Lee Curtis trivia: The actor is the godmother of THIS Hollywood star. Guess Jamie's godson's name.
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Cole Sprouse
- Zac Efron
- Jake Gyllenhaal
Q. 6 Who did Jamie Lee Curtis marry in 1984?
- Christopher Guest
- Michael McKean
- Harry Shearer
- Parker Posey
Q. 7 How kids did Jamie Lee Curtis adopt with her husband?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- None of the above
Q. 8 In how many 'Halloween' franchise films did Jamie Lee Curtis appear?
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
Q. 9 Jamie Lee Curtis published her first book in 1993, guess the books name.
- When I Was Little: A Four-Year Old's Memoir of Her Youth
- Tell Me Again About The Night I was Born
- Today I Feel Silly, and Other Moods That Make My Day
- Big Words for Little People
Q. 10 Jamie Lee Curtis is a blogger for THIS online newspaper, can you guess the name?
- The New York Times
- E Times
- People
- The Huffington Post
Answers to Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz
- Q. 1 - 1
- Q. 2 - 4
- Q. 3 - 2
- Q. 4 - 3
- Q. 5 - 4
- Q. 6 - 1
- Q. 7 - 2
- Q. 8 - 3
- Q. 9 - 1
- Q. 10 - 4
