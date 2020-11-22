Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'scream Queen'?

Jamie Lee Curtis is an American actor who also is a renowned author and activist. Making her acting debut in 1978 with John Carpenter's horror film Halloween, the actor received the tag of a 'scream queen' in the industry. This establishment gained Jamie Lee Curtis roles in popular horror films in 1980, including The Fog, Prom Night, and Terror Train. If you are a true fan of the actor, take this Jamie Lee Curtis quiz based on Jamie Lee Curtis trivia and facts. Check out the quiz below.

Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz

Q. 1 Jamie Lee Curtis was last seen in which 2019 Hollywood film?

Knives Out The Dead Don’t Die Dolemite is My Name Tigers Are Not Afraid

Q. 2 In what year did Jamie Lee Curtis make her television debut?

1974 1975 1976 1977

Q. 3 Jamie Lee Curtis hosted THIS celebrity talk show for two episodes, can you guess the name of the television talk show?

The Tonight Show Saturday Night Live The Late Late Show The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Q. 4 In 198, Jamie Lee Curtis won 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' award at British Academy Film Award for which film?

Halloween III: Season of the Witch The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension Trading Places Halloween

Q. 5 Jamie Lee Curtis trivia: The actor is the godmother of THIS Hollywood star. Guess Jamie's godson's name.

Leonardo DiCaprio Cole Sprouse Zac Efron Jake Gyllenhaal

Also Read | Tom Ellis quiz: How well do you know the devil 'Lucifer Morningstar'?

Q. 6 Who did Jamie Lee Curtis marry in 1984?

Christopher Guest Michael McKean Harry Shearer Parker Posey

Q. 7 How kids did Jamie Lee Curtis adopt with her husband?

1 2 3 None of the above

Q. 8 In how many 'Halloween' franchise films did Jamie Lee Curtis appear?

3 4 5 6

Q. 9 Jamie Lee Curtis published her first book in 1993, guess the books name.

When I Was Little: A Four-Year Old's Memoir of Her Youth Tell Me Again About The Night I was Born Today I Feel Silly, and Other Moods That Make My Day Big Words for Little People

Q. 10 Jamie Lee Curtis is a blogger for THIS online newspaper, can you guess the name?

The New York Times E Times People The Huffington Post

Also Read | Nayanthara Quiz: Take this trivia quiz to test your knowledge about 'Mookuthi Amman' actor

Answers to Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz

Q. 1 - 1

Q. 2 - 4

Q. 3 - 2

Q. 4 - 3

Q. 5 - 4

Q. 6 - 1

Q. 7 - 2

Q. 8 - 3

Q. 9 - 1

Q. 10 - 4

Also Read | Gemini Ganesan quiz: Find out how well you know the 'Miss Malini' actor

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday:Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the 'Malang' actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.