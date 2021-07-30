Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child 'Ruby' Transitioned Into A Woman

American actor Jamie Lee Curtis has recently revealed that her youngest child is transgender. The actor has two kids, Annie Guest and Thomas (now Ruby) Guest, with her husband of 37 years Christopher Guest. The actor also opened up about her experience of seeing her youngest kid's transition from a boy to a girl.

Jamie Lee Curtis' child is transgender

In an interview with AARP Magazine, the 62-year-old Freaky Friday star revealed her youngest child is transgender and has officially changed his name to Ruby Guest. She also proudly relayed her daughter's transition journey and the feelings she and her husband experienced together while witnessing it. Curtis stated that she, with her husband, watched in 'wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby'.

The revelation came when the actor was talking about a point in her life she described as 'shedding' where she ditched her 'vampire' like friends. She also admitted to forgoing the idea that gender is fixed and started believing that it is a 'constant metamorphosis'. In another great news for the actor, she announced that her daughter Ruby will walk down the aisle with her fiancé next year. The proud mom will also officiate the wedding.

More on Jamie Lee Curtis' kids

After getting married in the year 1984, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest adopted two kids, Annie and Thomas Guest. Curtis' older daughter Annie is a successful dance instructor and a team director at the MNR dance factory in Los Angeles. On the other hand, Ruby is a computer gaming editor.

Jamie Lee Curtis' movies

The BAFTA Award-winning actor has an impressive track record of successful movies in Hollywood. Her movies like Freaky Friday, Amazing Grace and Chuck, A Fish Called Wanda, Halloween Ends, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension and Knives Out are some of her biggest hits.

The actor was also involved in several philanthropical works which are often reflected on her social media handle. The veteran actor uses her wide following to spread awareness on societal issues and shines a light on the ongoing affairs. She also plays the leader's role for Children's Hospital Los Angeles and helped them open up a new inpatient facility for the organization in 2011.

IMAGE- PTI

