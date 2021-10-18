Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Her Mom Janet Leigh Would Have Reacted To Me Too Movement

Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about how her late mother, Janet Leigh, would have reacted to the Me Too Movement and also talked about her mother's relationship with Alfred Hitchcock.

Curtis also discussed how her mother would not have said that Hitchcock misbehaved with her in any way and added how he was not good with her.

Jamie Lee Curtis talks about how her late mother was Pollyannaish about the industry

Jamie Lee Curtis recently spoke with Melanie Griffith for Interview and revealed how the Me Too Movement would have really upset her mother, Janet Leigh and went nostalgic about the latter's experience with Alfred Hitchcock. "I don't know how he was with your mom, but he apparently was not very good with my mom," she stated. She further stated how her mother would not have ever acknowledged if there was any bad behaviour and mentioned that the mothers were in competition with each other.

She also mentioned that her mother would not have acknowledged anything, because, from her standpoint, she was just grateful. "I think she would have looked at it as 'That was just the way it was,'" she added.

Jamie Lee Curtis' mother, Janet Leigh passed away at age 77 in October 2004 due to a disorder that attacks blood vessels through inflammation, Vasculitis.

On the work front

Jamie Lee Curtis was recently seen in the American slasher film, Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics, however, the performances of the cast member were highly appreciated. Apart from Curtis, other actors in the movie were James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Patton, Dylan Arnold, Thomas Mann, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nancy Stephens, Jim Cummings, Michael McDonald and others. The movie was earlier set to be theatrically released on October 16, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed to October 15, 2021. The makers of the film also announced the direct sequel to the film, Halloween Ends which is slated to release on October 14, 2022. Curtis is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Everything Everywhere All at Once and Borderlands whose release dates are yet to be revealed.

Image: AP