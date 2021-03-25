Jamie Lee Curtis Shares The Quote That She Lives By; Says Her Marriage Is Proof

Jamie Lee Curtis recently in an interview shared a quote that she strongly believes is true about life. The actor shared, even her 36-year-long marriage with Christopher Guest is proof of her belief in it. Read along to know which quote is it, and how Jamie uses it as a way of life.

Jamie Lee Curtis shares the quote that she lives by

The actor shared was present on Quoted By...with Hoda and shared, “Life hinges on a couple of seconds you never see coming” is what she believes in, and the quote is from the 2006 book Special Topics in Calamity Physics by Marisha Pessl. Jamie said how some of the most inimitable moments led to her marriage to actor and director Christopher Guest. She revealed, “And by the way, I met my husband by seeing his picture in a magazine and saying out loud to a friend of mine, 'I'm going to marry that dude,' and married him four months later. So, the truth of the matter is life hinged for me on a couple of seconds that I didn't see coming”.

Jamie and Christopher had a whirlwind romance that quickly turned into marriage, and they tied the knot in 1984. The couple has had two children together, and their more than three-decades-long wedding was just born out of a moment, as Curtis looked through a magazine. She added, “And for me, it really speaks to me about all the time I spend in my head about the what-ifs and children and health and work and money and creativity and life's purpose, and the truth of the matter is that our lives do hinge on a couple of seconds that we don't see coming. And what we do in those seconds ultimately determines the rest of our lives”.

Jamie Lee Curtis said she has also learned quite a lot through her 22 years of sobriety from drug and alcohol addiction and stated that most things in life don’t go as you plan them. She further said, “And so what are we preparing for, really? Because life is gonna happen. You know the term 'blank happens,' well, life happens”.

