Jamie Lynn Shares Cryptic Post After Britney Spears Calls Her Out For Not Being Supportive

Britney Spears' conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood. The pop singer has been living under the guardianship of her father James Parnell Spears who has been her main conservator for almost 13 years now. Recently, the court allowed Britney to hire an attorney of her choice. Following the decision, the singer has opened up through her Instagram and called out everyone who did not support her. The singer also called out her sister Jamie Lynn for using her songs and not supporting her sooner. After Britney Spears' lengthy rant, Jamie took to her Instagram and has shared a cryptic post with the 'peace' emoticon in her caption.

Jamie Lynn Spears' cryptic post

Britney Spears through her recent Instagram post called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for not supporting her. Britney wrote "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try." One day after Britney's explosive IG post, Jamie took to her Instagram and shared a post with a cryptic message. Jamie shared a picture of herself wearing a red suit with a peace emoji leaving netizens confused. The younger Spears sister has also turned off her comment section.

Britney Spears gets a new lawyer

Recently Britney Spears was granted permission to hire the attorney of her choice to fight her conservatorship battle. The singer took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing a cartwheel and riding a horse as she celebrated her feat. Britney in her caption wrote "Coming along, folks ... coming along !!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssst, this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #Free Britney."

Image: Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram

