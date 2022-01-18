Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Sister Britney's Misery Post Break Up With Justin Timberlake

As Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's separation created a massive buzz among the fans in 2002, Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about the heartbreak of her sister Britney post their break up and revealed how sad she was. She further talked about how everyone thought Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship will stay forever.

Jamie Lynn Spears is among the notable American singers and actors and have gained massive popularity over the years for her various performances in movies, tv shows and music videos. Born in McComb, Mississippi, she is the younger sister of the pop-star Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn talks about Britney's heartbreak post her breakup with Timberlake

According to People, as Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears recently became a part of the podcast Call Her Daddy for a two-part episode premiering Monday night, she opened up about how it was difficult to watch her sister after she broke up with Justin Timberlake. Stating further, she also revealed that it was the first time she realised that may be she didn't know everything about the relationship and wondered whether they were just trying to protect her.

"I think everyone thought it was forever. I was so sad, first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn't know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything," she said.

She further recalled how heartbreaking it would've been for her sister when Timberlake released the track "Cry Me a River" in 2002 after they broke up. Adding to it, she also mentioned that Britney wrote the song titled "Everytime" and revealed how it still makes her cry because she knows how heartbroken she was because that was her song and that was his song.

Jamie said, "I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when 'Cry Me a River' came out. Don't get me wrong, like, that's a way to launch your solo career, right? That's a way to do it, but I felt really sad. And my sister, she wrote that song 'Everytime' and she's beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano and she wrote it and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was because that was her song and that was his song."

Image: AP