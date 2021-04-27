Jana Kramer Accuses Husband Mike Caussin Of 'adultery'; Posts A Lengthy Note On Instagram

Hollywood actress Jana Kramer recently posted a lengthy statement and confirmed her divorce from husband Mike Caussin. As per E! News, Jana Kramer's petition to divorce Mike Caussin reveals new details about her decision to leave her husband after six years of marriage. The actress has accused her husband of adultery, according to her divorce appeal.

Jana Kramer accuses Mike Caussin of adultery

In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, actress and country singer Jana Kramer listed her reason for separation from her husband Mike Caussin, who is a former football player, as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

Furthermore, the documents revealed that Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer entered a postnuptial agreement, and she wished to share custody of their two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2, that the couple have together. She has also asked for Mike to pay alimony and cover the legal fees of their divorce.

Recently, the actress posted a lengthy statement confirming her divorce from Mike. In her statement, she wrote that even though she was separating from her husband, she still wholeheartedly believed in the concept of marriage. She also thanked her fans and followers for all the love and support that they gave her during her journey. Jana wrote,

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

She further wrote,

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

The One Hill Tree actress ended her note by writing, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

The actress and her husband got married in 2015 but parted ways in 2016. They reconciled the following year and renewed their wedding vows in December 2017.

Source: Jana Kramer's Instagram