Jana Kramer 'bothered' By Ex-husband Johnathon Schaech Tagging Her In Their Wedding Photo

Jana Kramer responded to ex-husband Johnathon Schech's sharing their wedding photo on his Twitter handle. In the post shared on Johnathon Schaech's Twitter handle on March 31, he added a picture in which Kramer donned a white wedding gown and happily looked over the actor's shoulder who was holding their dog, Sophie, in his arms. Schaech wrote in the tweet "I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship". Jana Kramer was annoyed with him sharing the wedding photo for the marriage that only lasted 12 days and tagging her in it.

Jana Kramer said on the latest episode of her podcast Whine Down, "So my ex-husband, because I guess he technically was a husband, so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day, but he tags me in it. First of all, why are you tagging me in it?". She pressed, "We've been great, but it kinda rubbed me wrong. Like, why are you posting a photo of our wedding day? That's from the past". She then added, "I didn't want to see that photo on my Twitter, and now you're tagging me in it. So I don't want other people to see that photo. Yeah, you can Google it if you're searching and you wanna see it. It bothered me."

About Jana Kramer and Johnathon Schaech's marriage

Jana Kramer got engaged to Johnathon Schaech on December 22, 2009, whom she had met on the sets of Prom Night. Kramer exchanged nuptials with Schaech on July 4, 2010, in Michigan. According to Fox News, their marriage lasted only 12 days and after their long-term separation, they finalized their divorce in June 2011. Kramer has been married to former NFL tight end Mike Caussin since 2015. She is also very close friends with Schaech’s wife since 2013, publicist and businesswoman Julie Solomon. Schaech and Solomon share a son and a daughter, Camden Quinn and Lillian Josephine, respectively, while Kramer and Caussin also share a daughter and a son, Jolie Rae and Jace Joseph Caussin.

