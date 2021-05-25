Jana Kramer Compares Herself To 'drug Addict' On The Night She Handed Mike Divorce Papers

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin announced the decision to end their six-year-old marriage in April 2021. Recently, the actor has confessed that she had a moment of weakness as she had the legal documents handed over to Caussin. She compared herself to a “desperate drug addict” craving the love of her ex Mike Caussin on that night.

Jana Kramer's divorce made her feel like a "drug addict"

During the Monday, May 24, episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana opened up about the difficult journey of ending her marriage. She said that she had “terrible anxiety” and “tried not to cry” when the moment finally came around to draw up the official documents. Speaking of the same, she said, “The night that Mike got served … it was literally like a drug.” She had her friend support her to ensure she didn't give in to Caussin and ask him to come home. She told her friend that he cannot come into her room because the moment he would come, she would ask him to come back. The addict in her was wanting him to come to the room badly and hold her, love her and tell her that he is sorry. She said, “I needed it so bad.”

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin tied the knot in 2015 and share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. The former couple separated in 2016 amid Mike’s infidelity and struggle with sex addiction but renewed their vows the following year. Speaking of her ups and downs with the former football star, Jana said that “Being an addict in love … that drug and that hit, having that codependency and the trauma bond, it can mess you up so bad.”

It was also reported earlier that Mike was “already out of the house” when Jana confirmed their split. During the podcast, Jana confirmed that Mike had been living elsewhere for less than a week before he was served with the papers and added that she didn’t know where he was staying. She said the filing felt like a movie as she was sitting in the lawyer’s office trying to figure out how to go about it.

Mike wanted to put the kids to sleep the night he was served while Jana waited for him to leave as her emotions started to bubble over. She said, “I knew what was happening … and I’m wailing, like, bawling crying. Because all I wanted to do at that moment was say, ‘Never mind, never mind.’” The addict in her was thinking that the second Mike gets those papers, it will be done and she can’t go back to the same person anymore. “I was trying not to cry, but how could you not?” she added.

(IMAGE: JANA KRAMER'S INSTAGRAM)

