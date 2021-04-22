Jana Kramer Confirms Her Divorce With Mike Caussin; Says, "It's Time To Heal"

Country music singer Jana Kramer has recently announced that her marriage with Mike Caussin has come to an end. She made the announcement in a heartfelt message in her latest Instagram post. In it, she addressed in detail about how she has been making efforts to save her marriage for a long time but has now decided to put an end to it. While she avoided touching on the reason behind their divorce, a recent report by People has elaborated on the turn of events that led to the downfall of their marriage.

Jana Kramer files for divorce from husband Mike Caussin

Jana began her long message by saying that “It’s time”. She continued by saying that she made several efforts to make her marriage with Mike work and added that she has “given everything” that she had to do. However, she turned her message in a positive direction by saying that she still believes in “marriage, love and building”, but she cannot “fight any longer”. Jana then expressed her gratitude to everyone that has shown support during this “journey” and that she would “continue the good fight”.

Why Jana decided to end her marriage with Mike

The reason that People reported for the failure of their marriage is infidelity from the side of Mike. Mike reportedly cheated on Jana on multiple occasions and “broke her trust”. The singer had been fighting for their marriage to survive for a long time but has eventually “come to terms” with the notion that his “patterns” would not change in the future as well. However, the source has also reported that she is aiming to focus on her children for the time being.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin had married each other back in 2015 and have two children together. The couple had previously separated from each other as well due to infidelity from Mike’s end. The couple reunited again and Mike had even sought treatment for sex addiction. However, with the episode having repeated once again, the couple appears to now have parted ways from each other for good.