Jana Kramer Defends Jamie Lynn Spears From 'awful' Online Criticism She's Receiving

Jana Kramer is standing up for Jamie Lynn Spears amid Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. The host, on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, said that she wants to talk about Britney's testimony as it's "in the news". She said that she "feels bad even talking about because… I just want people to leave her alone". On the June 27 episode, the host admitted, "I do just feel bad, because I'm friends with her sister, Jamie Lynn," noting that Britney's 30-year-old sister co-wrote Jana's 2015 song I Got the Boy.

Jana Kramer stands by Jamie Lynn Spears

The 37-year-old recalled, "I texted Jamie when I heard all this stuff in the media and it just, I basically just said like, 'I'm praying for you and your family". She continued, "I know we don't know the full truth of anything, and so just know that I'm here as a friend supporting you, caring about you, praying for you". "And she wrote back a sweet message, and I'm like, ‘Girl, you don't need to say anything. You don't need to explain nothing to me'", she continued. The One Tree Hill actor added, "I'm just literally saying we don't know. Your family, that is y'all's business."

The actor and host further expressed her concern for her close friend, Jamie. She defended her against the online hatred she has been receiving, as Britney's fans criticised her family for placing her under a conservatorship over thirteen years ago. Jana said, "Unfortunately, I can't even imagine being in that situation and the things, like, they're being so awful to even Jamie Lynn, and it's just like there's a lot that we probably don't know".

The actor repeated that she feels "conflicted" when talking about Britney on her podcast. She chipped in, "My friendship with Jamie, I would never ever dare to even ask, and that's not my business. That's why I'm like, I feel bad talking about her sister because we're friends". Previously, Jamie had broken silence on Britney's testimony from last week, in which she called the pop star's conservatorship "stupid" and "abusive".

According to E! Online, earlier Jamie had taken to her official Instagram handle and written an Instagram story about it. She had penned, "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say". She had further explained that she always "loved, adored, and supported" Britney and was "only concerned about her happiness no matter what she chooses to do with her life and career".

IMAGE: JANA KRAMER/ JAMIE LYNN SPEARS/ BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

