Jana Kramer Disapproves Johnathan Schaech Posting Their Wedding Photo On Social Media

Jana Kramer made headlines recently for calling out ex-husband Johnathan Schaech for posting a picture of their wedding day on his social media handle. She took to her podcast Whine Down to let fans know of her disapproval. The country singer said, "So my ex-husband because I guess he technically was a husband... so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day. But he tags me in it … first of all, why are you tagging me in it?"

She clarified that the two are friends and she has been close with Schaech's wife Julie Solomon but did not want the picture on her feed. "We’ve been great, but it kinda rubbed me wrong... like, why are you posting a photo of our wedding day? That’s from the past. I didn’t want to see that photo on my Twitter. And now you’re tagging me in it. So I don’t want other people to see that photo. Yeah, you can Google it if you’re searching and you wanna see it. It bothered me”, Kramer explained.

The image in question shows Kramer and her ex-husband Johnathan Schaech smiling together on their wedding day, embracing their pet dog. Johnathan explained that he showed the picture to his son and told him about his past marriages. He tagged Jana Kramer and said that they "lasted a week".

Jana Kramer and Johnathan Schaech's wedding photo

I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship. pic.twitter.com/S0xA1qPOm6 — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) March 31, 2021

When did Jana Kramer and Jonathan Schaech get married?

The two got married on July 4, 2010, after a year-long engagement. They had met on the sets of Prom Night. After a month of getting married, they separated and the divorce was finalised in June 2011. Since then Schaech has been happily married to Julie Solomon. The couple has two children together, Camden and Lily.

Before marrying Johnathon Schaech, Jana Kramer was married to Michael Gambino in 2004. She filed for divorce after a few months after suffering from domestic abuse. Gambino was then arrested on the charges of attempted murder. After dating Brantley Gilbert for a brief period of time, she met Michael Caussin, a former NFL player. The two got married in May 2015 and have two children together, Jolie Rae Caussin and Jace Joseph Caussin.

(Promo Image Source: Jana Kramer and Jonathan Schaech Instagram)