Jana Kramer Opens Up About Reasons Behind Filing For Divorce From Husband Mike Caussin

Hollywood actress and singer Jana Kramer filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin in April, 2021. According to popculture.com, the reasons behind her divorce were reported to be infidelity on Caussin's part. The divorce filed also cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reasons behind it. The actress has now spoken up about her husband's alleged infidelity in an interview with Billy Bush for Extra.

Jana Kramer talks about Mike Caussin's infidelity

Jana Kramer's divorce has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While speaking to Billy Bush, the actress was asked about how she found out about his deeds, asking if it was his DMs on social media or his cell phone. Kramer then went to reveal that it was a little of both, and some more proof she got elsewhere, adding how it was "bad enough" that she had no choice but to leave him.

She then spoke about how was the "ultimate betrayal" and that when she realised what was going on behind her back, she felt deceived. She also spoke about how she wanted to believe that the good husband he portrayal he had going on, was the real him. However, she realised it was all a lie but also added that even though it's hard to live with, it "helps with the process of moving on".

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's relationship

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have separated in the past in 2016, for the same reason as this time. In the interview with Billy Bush, Kramer explained how she didn't leave the Caussin at the time because she wanted to do everything she could to save her marriage, solely for her kids. She then mentioned how she reached a point where she realised she was the only one fighting to save anything.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are parents to two children, namely a 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace. Kramer then went on to talk about her husband who she believes has made his peace with the situation. She mentioned how he was aware of the fact that if something like this happened, then she would leave. She concluded the interaction by talking about how she only wishes Caussin had thought about the children and all the work they put into the relationship but hoped that he, "gets the help he wants and needs".

Image - Shutterstock

