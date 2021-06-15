Jana Kramer Sold Her Wedding Ring In Order To Renovate Her House!

Jana Kramer recently spoke about how she sold her wedding ring post her split from her ex-husband Mike. The media personality appeared on the Whine Down podcast and spoke about her split and her life ever since. The country singer, who is loved for her songs, revealed that she sold the wedding ring Mike had given her in order to renovate the house. She said that she used the money for various aspects of the house.

Jana Kramer Says She Sold Her Wedding Ring to Renovate Her Home

The question arose from a fan question posted from a June 13 episode, and thus Jana Kramer revealed that she has renovated her entire house. She further claimed that she sold her ring and used the money to pay for furniture and other additions to the house. She further added to the point by saying that she debated with herself about the outcome of the ring. She revealed that she was in two minds as she also had plans to buy a bag as a divorce present with the same money. However, she pointed out that she thought about it and felt like the thing that will make her happiest is to have some positive energy around the house. Thus she used the money from the ring and gave it to the interior designers.

Jana Kramer revered that she needed to redo her house and recreate a space that wasn't filled with memories from her marriage. She said in the same podcast episode that the house was hers and she felt the need to create a new space that made her feel like herself again. She said that she needed to recreate the space to suit it according to her liking. She also added that she redesigned the bar counter and made sure it had a girlie wine bar vibe to it. Jana Kramer said that it helped her a lot. She also revoked in the podcast that this was the second ring that she had gotten rid of. The first ring that she got rid of was back in 2016 after their first split.

Speaking about the first ring Jana Kramer said that she will never put it back on her hand ever again. Thus when Mike proposed to her a second time, he had a new ring which she sold off recently. The country singer revealed that she sold off every diamond encrusted in the ring as she never wanted to look at it ever again.

Image: Jana Kramer Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.