Jana Kramer To Pay Lump Sum To Mike Caussin As They Finalise Their Divorce; Read

Singer Jana Kramer had filed for divorce with her husband Mike Caussin a month ago after briefly going through marital problems. While the news had created several speculations in the entertainment industry, the divorce proceedings that followed had been kept behind the curtain. However, in a recent update, it has been learnt that Jana is liable to pay a sum as part of their divorce settlement to Mike. Following are more details about their divorce settlement, along with the reasons that led the singer to file for a divorce from Mike.

Jana Kramer to pay a lump sum to Mike as part of their divorce settlement

Jana Kramer has rapidly moved forward with her divorce proceedings with Mike Caussin, as they have already obtained their marriage dissolution agreement, as per a report by People. According to the agreement, Jana is liable to pay a sum of $5,92,400 as part of their divorce settlement. In addition to that, while Jana will get to keep custody of their house, Caussin will receive the furniture in their master bedroom and bar room. He will also get to keep his truck, desk and gym equipment.

Both of them have also decided not to pay any alimony and both of them will be bearing the fees of their own attorneys, while Jana will be paying any additional court or legal expenses. A few weeks back, she had posted a message on Instagram announcing her split from Mike. She said that she made efforts and “fought” to make their marriage work but had finally decided to put an end to it. However, she also added that she still believes in the idea of “marriage, love and rebuilding”.

The reasons that are said to have led to the downfall of their marriage is infidelity from the end of Caussin. Jana had decided to take this decision after multiple such episodes and coming to terms with the “patterns”. A source close to her also revealed that she had decided to focus on her children. The singer has two children with Mike, Jolie Rae (5 years old) and Jace Joseph (2 years old).

IMAGE: JANA KARMER'S INSTAGRAM

