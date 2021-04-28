Jana Kramer's Divorce From Mike Caussin Entails A Temporary Restraining Order

American country singer Jana Kramer filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin after announcing their breakup on social media. The 37-year old singer was married to Mike Caussin, a former NBA tight end for five years. The couple has two children together. The latest addition in their divorce proceedings is a temporary restraining order. Read on to find what it exactly entails for the couple.

About Jana Kramer's divorce

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin got married in 2015. On April 21, Jana took to Instagram to announce her separation from Mike. According to E! Online, on April 26, 2021, Jana filed for divorce from Mike citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery".

After Jana's Instagram reveal about her split, a Tennessee court issued a temporary restraining order to the couple. According to a clerk from Williamson County, all divorce filings automatically come with a temporary restraining order. The restraining order restricts the couple from harassing, abusing, threatening or assaulting the spouse. Not only this, but they also cannot make "disparaging comments" about each other in front of their children or employers.

The couple is also not allowed to move outside 50 miles of their shared home or the Tennessee county with their kids, without the court's approval. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin can also not transfer or conceal any property they share without the court's permission. Hiding or destroying any hard evidence is also prohibited. They will also have to keep receipts of their expenses, even though the restraining order will not affect the standard living costs.

Jana and Mike have been married for nearly six years. The couple has two children, Jace, aged 2 and Jolie, aged 5. Jana Kramer's husband Mike Caussin had undergone therapy for his sex addiction. In 2019, Mike shared an incident on their Whine Down podcast where he mentioned that Jana gave him an ultimatum to figure out everything or else she will leave him for good. Last month, Jana had spoken to E! News saying that her marriage with Mike has "been an up and down process".

(Promo Image Source: Jana Kramer Instagram)