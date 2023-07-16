Jane Birkin, British Actress And Singer, Dies Aged 76

Jane Birkin, who inspired the Hermès Birkin designer handbag, died at the age of 76. The British singer and actress was found dead at her apartment in London, as reported by Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday. She had previously experienced cardiac issues and had a heart stroke in 2021.

Jane Birkin was born on 14 December, 1946 in Marylebone, London

She made her acting debut in the 1966 film Michelangelo Antonioni's Blowup.

Who was Jane Birkin?

Birkin rose to popularity on a global scale thanks to her ten-year musical and love relationship with Serge Gainsbourg. The two got to know each other while co-starring in the French satirical romantic comedy Slogan in 1969. That same year, they also released their debut album.

Despite being prohibited from several radio stations for its sexually explicit content, "Je t'aime..." became a global hit and peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart. They shared a 12-year relationship without getting married and had a daughter, the actor Charlotte Gainsbourg. Birkin continued to perform in numerous films and release several solo records after their separation in 1980.

(Jane Birkin dated Serge Gainsbourg for 12 years before their breakup in 1980 | Image: AP)

Jane Birkin’s notable work projects

Birkin starred in Jacques Deray's La Piscine alongside Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, making it one of her most well-known film credits. She was nominated for three Cesar Awards, including for La Pirate. Boxes served as her debut film as a director and was screened at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, After injuring her shoulder in March 2022, the singer had to cancel her numerous shows in Paris that were set for May. It came after yet another round of cancelled performances following the star's stroke in September 2021.