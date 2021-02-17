Jane Eyre Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About The Star-studded Film

Jane Eyre is 2011 film based on Charlotte Bronte’s novel of the same name. The film was critically acclaimed and was also well-received by the audience. The film stars Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender in lead roles. Apart from these two actors, Dame Judi Dench also plays a pivotal role in the film. Jane Eyre’s stunning costume even led to its costume designer, Michael O’Connor winning an Academy Award that year.

1. Mia Wasikowska as Jane Eyre

Mia Wasikowska is primarily known for her role as Alice in Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland movies. But before landing this role, Mia started her acting career in the Australian drama series All Saints back in 2004. Soon she marked her film debut in the Suburban Mayhem in 2006. But her work in the HBO series, In Treatment. After being a part of the cast of Jane Eyre, Mia appeared in another period drama film titled, Crimson Peak.

2. Michael Fassbender as Edward Rochester

This Jane Eyre cast member is a man of many talents. Michael is not only an actor but a race car driver. He marked his acting debut in the big-budget film, 300. Apart from 300, Michael Fassbender has starred in films like Hunger, Fish Tank, Inglorious Bastards, and A Dangerous Method. But Michael became a household name after he joined the Marvel Universe as Magneto in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. Back in 2013, he received his first Oscar nomination for the role of slave owner Edwin Epps in 12 Years A Slave.

3. Judi Dench as Mrs. Fairfax

This Jane Eyre cast member is a global movie legend in every sense. Dench has been active in the industry for more than three decades now. She worked on stage and has worked on plenty of TV and film projects. Judi is seven-time academy award nominee and won an Oscar for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. Apart from an Oscar, Judi Dench has also won Oliver Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA TV Awards, and a Tony award.

4. Jamie Bell as St. John Rivers

Just like Michael Fassbender, this Jane Eyre cast member is also multi-talented. Jamie is not only an actor but a dancer as well. He is primarily known for his debut role in the film Billy Elliot. He also won the BAFTA award that year for Best Actor in a leading role. Apart from starring in films, Jamie Bell has worked in television. He starred as Abraham Woodhull, the leading member of the Culper Spy Ring in New York on the show Turn: Washington’s Spies.

