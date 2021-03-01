Jane Fonda Says She Has No Plans To Marry Again; Reveals The Reason Why

Jane Fonda became a recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The award was started in 1952 and is given to the people who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. The 83-year-old veteran actor made a rather amusing revelation in a recent interview.

Here's what she had to say when asked in an interview with Page Six if there is anything that she hasn't accomplished yet. To this, the Klute actor replied, "I'll tell you something that I haven't achieved, which is a successful marriage. But the second part of your question is, "Do you want to?" I don't want to."

Jane Fonda's movies and other activities

Jane Fonda is an American actor, environmentalist and also a former model and has won Academy Awards for Best Actress for her films Klute and Coming Home. She is also a fitness enthusiast who has also released several fitness DVDs. Her first fitness DVD was released in 1982 titled Jane Fonda's Workout. The actor has also raised her voice against women facing violence. She is also seen in Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Jane Fonda's relationships

Jane Fonda has married thrice. She first got married at the age of 27 to French director Roger Vadim in 1965. Later, she was married to politician Tom Hayden in 1973 and finally in 1991 to CNN founder Ted Turner. She divorced Ted in 2001. After that, she did not get married again. In her interview, she said that she has not accomplished a successful marriage in her life and revealed that she does not want to get married again. The actor further added that she does not know how to have a stable marriage because her parents did not stay married either.

She concluded her answer by stating that she does not regret any of her marriages. In fact, she is happy about going through three interesting marriages. Jane, however, mentioned that she wished she could have experienced the beautiful marriage that others have. Jane Fonda said that she knows exactly what she wants in her life, but marriage is the last thing on her list.

