Jane The Virgin Star Gina Rodriguez Welcomes Baby Boy With Joe LoCicero

Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero have been blessed with their first child. They recently welcomed their first child together. The couple became proud parents to a baby boy.

Gina's agent confirmed the news to PEOPLE. The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2022. During that time, Gina celebrated her birthday with her husband by announcing the good news. He captioned the post, "This birthday hits different."

Take a look at the post below.

Gina Rodriguez on her pregnancy journey

In an interview with PEOPLE, Gina Rodriguez opened up about her pregnancy journey and how she is preparing to be a mother. She said, "I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman. I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, 'Congratulations, you're a superhero.' "

Gina Rodriguez on relating with Lost Ollie

In the same interview, Gina Rodriguez shared that she was able to relate to her Netflix series Lost Ollie during her pregnant. She said that she thinks about her own journey and wants to ignite her child's imagination.

Gina said that she will be resuming work soon.