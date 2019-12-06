Janel Parrish's Love For Aerial Fitness And Strict Workout Regime

Janel Parrish is a popular name in the entertainment industry, who made her acting debut in 1999 with a guest appearance in a popular television show. Parrish, who also featured in Baywatch, is a leading name in Hollywood today. She came to limelight with ABC Studios' Pretty Little Liars. Apart from her impeccable acting performances, the actor is popular among her fans for her fit and agile figure. She is often seen posting videos of her workout, especially her aerial fitness clips. Reportedly, she is obsessed with aerial fitness. Here are details about her love for aerial fitness and more.

Janel Parrish and aerial fitness

Reportedly, Janel Parrish follows a strict fitness regime which includes an intense gym workout and her favourite aerial fitness. For the unknown, aerial fitness is a fitness technique that involves the use of a hammock. It combines stretching style exercises, pilates based core moves, strength training, balance and posture exercises to establish a workout that forms a brain and body connection. Janel's love for aerial fitness is evident in her Instagram account, where she regularly posts videos of herself performing mind-blowing aerial fitness exercises. Have a look at some of Janel's aerial fitness exercises.

Also Read | Janel Parrish: The Actor's Best Fashion Looks You Must Check Out

Also Read | Hollywood Celebrity Janel Parrish's Sizzling Looks In Her Beach Outfits

Janel Parrish's upcoming work

On the professional front, Janel is reportedly shooting for Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which features Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in the lead. Other than To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, she will reportedly feature in Sean McNamara's Mighty Oak.

Also Read | Felicity Jones Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Charles Guard

Also Read | Noah Centineo's Gayatri Mantra Tweet Sending Girls Into A Frenzy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.