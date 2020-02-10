Janelle Monáe Wore Gown With 168,000 Swarovski Crystals At Oscars Red Carpet

American singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe graced the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards with a sparkling gown that featured over 168,000 Swarovski crystals and took 600 hours of hand embroidery to complete. Monáe's custom Ralph Lauren cape dress with an open back and hood made the award function memorable with one of the most labour-intensive Oscar looks.

The stunning gown was accessorised with Forevermark jewellery, including a diamond choker, diamond studs, and three diamond rings to give her a jaw-dropping look. According to Vanity Fair, the effort to style her hair started two days ahead of the event. Monáe delivered a special performance with other singers lined up for the program, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Randy Newman, and Cynthia Erivo.

Another attraction of the annual event was Scarlett Johansson who shone at the Academy Awards in her Oscar De La Renta dress. Scarlett's dress, which took 300 hours of work to prepare the dress, looked gorgeous on the actor. The strapless and embellished gown also had a sheer panel that enhanced her cinched waist.

Charlize Theron walked the Oscars 2020 red carpet wearing a sleek black gown with a long train complementing it with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit was also accessorised with Tiffany &Co. diamond necklace and rings.

America Ferrera, who was a nominee for her leading role in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, graced the red carpet in a long red gown and flaunted her baby bump gracefully. The actor completed her look with a statement accessory that is a beautiful golden headband around her forehead.

Portman stands out

While several stars' designer wear grabbed eyeballs, it was Natalie Portman's unforgettable sartorial fashion choice that stood out. Her Dior cape was embroidered with the names of women directors who were snubbed in the 'Best Director' category, making a bold statement. The name of directors that were mentioned in Portman's cape includes Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy).

