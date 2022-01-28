Last Updated:

Janet Jackson Dismisses Rumours Of Having A Baby With Ex-husband James DeBarge

Janet Jackson recently dismissed all the rumours doing rounds among the fans about her having a secret baby with James DeBarge. Read further ahead.

Janet Jackson dismisses rumours of her secret baby

The prominent American singer and actor, Janet Jackson, recently talked about her upcoming documentary, Janet Jackson which is a four-hour series from Lifetime and A+E and went down memory lane as she looked back at her life and career. She even addressed the rumours about her having a secret baby with her ex-husband, James DeBarge and revealed that it all began when she was gaining weight during her stint on Fame

Janet Jackson opens up about her life & career in her upcoming documentary 

According to ETonline, Janet Jackson spoke about her rumours doing rounds among the fans ahead of the release of her documentary. She even opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband while shutting down the rumours about having a secret baby born with James DeBarge. She revealed how she initially saw her marriage as a way to escape from her father as she thought she could not be her own unless she got married. 

She then addressed the rumours about her secret baby and mentioned that it all began during her stint on Fame when she began taking birth control pills and started gaining weight. Even Debbie Allen, her co-star from Fame, revealed that no one in the cast saw her baby bump or a kid. She revealed this in the documentary by stating, "These were rumors that were just flying around, honey, like hash in a diner. But what was sticking on the wall was where was the baby? Nobody saw a baby," Allen said in the documentary. "She was there with us all day every day -- where was the baby?"

Stating further about the cause why her marriage fell apart with her ex-husband, DeBarge, she recalled their wedding night and revealed, "When we got married and came back to the hotel he said, 'OK, I'll be right back. And I'm sitting in the hotel room in Grand Rapids, Michigan by myself, just 18, and for three hours, he never came back. I don't know, maybe it's this person in me that wants to help people subconsciously. When it comes to relationships, somehow I'm attracted to people that use drugs." She also recalled how she spent nights searching for DeBarge because she saw the good in him as well and wanted that to take precedence as opposed to this ugliness. 

