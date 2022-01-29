Janet Jackson Documentary Twitter Review: Netizens Call The Pop Icon 'inspiring'

Pop-icon Janet Jackson has returned to the spotlight as she opened up about her life in her latest documentary Janet. The singer got her fans a sneak peek into her personal life through her documentary which follows her journey right from her childhood. The documentary is coming in different parts and is going through several incidents in her life, including her brother Michael Jackson and father Joe Jackson's death and also her infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake.

Janet dives into the pop-icon's entire life and goes through her childhood, personal life, controversies and much more. Everything is being depicted via archival footage, unseen home videos and unfiltered moments. It also features interviews with many friends and colleagues of the singer, including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Samuel L Jackson. As the first part of the documentary released on January 28, the social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from netizens. Here is how people are reacting to Janet Jackson's documentary.

Janet Jackson documentary Twitter reviews

Janet Jackson's documentary Janet was recently released and has got fans hooked. As fans got to know about Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson's siblings and what was their childhood like, they are nothing but showering love on the singer. A Twitter user mentioned he felt inspired by Janet Jackson and wrote, "I love looking at these biopics and documentaries. This Janet Jackson doc fuels my passion, even more, to break creative boundaries and pursue music!" Another one wrote, "I Love Her Janet Damita Jo Jackson AKA @JanetJackson Like I've Loved Black & Beautiful Women All of My Life As Well As Being A Wrestling Fan This I Love Documentary From Front To Back" A fan was thrilled to know deeply about her life and wrote, "That Janet documentary was so goood she was telling alot I Def didn't kno... yo if Joe Jackson knew about a conservatorship janet would've been like britt and michael... how he had all that control."

I love looking at these biopics and documentaries. This Janet Jackson doc fuels my passion even more to break creative boundaries and pursue music! — AJ LA JOYA (Getting Into It Yuh) (@AJLaJoya) January 29, 2022

I Love Her Janet Damita Jo Jackson AKA @JanetJackson 💋😉😚😊☺️🥰😍😎😘🎤🎧🎼🎹💿📺🇨🇦🍁Like I've Loved Black & Beautiful Women All of My Life As Well As Being A Wrestling Fan This I Love Documentary From Front To Back #JanetJacksonDoc #SmackDown — Big Ben B-Smooth Cromwell (@CromwellNelson) January 29, 2022

That Janet documentary was so goood she was telling alot I Def didn't kno... yo if Joe Jackson knew about a conservatorship janet would've been like britt and michael... how he had all that control — Troy Durden (@iamtroydurden) January 29, 2022

This Janet Jackson documentary is Amazing!



I'm in tears, such a Beautiful American story.



❤Love You Queen Janet 👑🌹...❤#JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/lihKwr1KT2 — 👑𓉢NoniCafe𓂀☕ (@NoniCafe_) January 29, 2022

Many fans revealed they got emotional watching Janet Jackson's life so closely. A Twitter user wrote, "@JanetJackson just watched your documentary love it- I laughed and cried and relived many memories from my youth to my 20s." Many others mentioned how they cannot wait to watch the second part of the documentary. Here is how her fans reacted.

@JanetJackson just watched your documentary ❤️ love it- I laughed and cried and relived many memories from my youth to my 20s. It’s great to hear your side. Will be watching part 2 tomorrow. I am always a fan! #Control https://t.co/aZ9ZzW7Lqd — sandy clanton (@sandyc4264) January 29, 2022

Just finished part 1 of the Janet jackson documentary that was really good love how honest she was and some of the choreo for rhythm nation tour footage was a such a fun way to end this part of it part 2 today — Madigan O’Brien (@madiganobrien) January 29, 2022

Watching the @JanetJackson documentary & it made me remember how much I love Janet, I mean l used to record her videos on mtv & watch them over&over until I got every step down. There’ll never be music like the 80s & 90s fr fr. TY #JanetJackson for sharing a lil more of yourself — Liza (@CAdreamin80) January 29, 2022

Image: Twitter/@JanetJackson