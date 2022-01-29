'JANET' Jackson Documentary: Where & How To Watch Janet Jackson Documentary Online

Pop-icon Janet Jackson is back in the spotlight this weekend with the release of her upcoming documentary titled Janet. She is all set to let her fans and followers get a sneak peek into her personal life through her documentary. The documentary will follow Janet's journey right from her childhood, to her infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, to her brother Michael Jackson and her father's death in 2018, and so on.

So, here we bring you every detail about the release date and how to watch the documentary online.

What is the Janet Jackson documentary all about?

The documentary will dive into the life of Janet Jackson. It will take you through her childhood, personal life, controversies, and many more. Everything will be depicted through archival footage. Along with the archival footage, unseen home videos and unfiltered moments from Jackson's life will be shown. Janet will also feature in interviews with many of the singer’s friends and colleagues including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Janet Jackson documentary 2022 release date

The highly anticipated Janet Jackson documentary premiered on Jan. 28, 2022. It premiered on Lifetime and A&E at 8 p.m. ET. The first two parts of the documentary aired on both networks on January 28 whereas, the second half will air the following night at the same time.

Where and how to watch Janet Jackson's documentary, Janet?

The Janet Jackson fans can watch the documentary on Philo, which costs $25 monthly and also offers a 7-day free trial. Fans can also watch it on Hulu Live, which costs $6.99 monthly with ads, $12.99 monthly with no ads, or $69.99 monthly for Hulu Live. The documentary is also available on DirectTV, which costs $69.99 monthly, and also on Sling TV, which costs around $30 or $45 monthly.

Image: Instagram/@janetjackson