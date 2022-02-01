Janet Jackson Hopes New Documentary 'puts Certain Things To Rest' About Her Life: Report

Following the release of Janet Jackson's documentary, it was recently revealed how she was ready to move forward while hoping to put certain rumours to rest. It was also revealed that though she's always been a private person, she wanted her story to be revealed one day. As Janet Jackson's documentary was released on 28 January 2022 followed by other parts of the film, here's everything she opened up about her life and career.

According to the reports by People, a source close to Janet Jackson opened up about how she was extremely happy about her documentary being released through which she wanted her truth to come out on a variety of issues. It was further stated that even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time.

"Even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time. She wanted the truth to come out on a variety of issues. She is happy about this series where she discusses her life and career," the People's source revealed.

It was also revealed how Janet Jackson always had a love-hate relationship with being a Jackson but knew that her life would have been different without them to help her gain entry into music and show business. Adding to it, the source also told the outlet how Janet had been a loyal Jackson for the most part and dealt with the competition and the frustrations that go with being a woman in that family while building her career.

It was also mentioned how Janet had a complicated relationship with her brother, Michael Jackson and how it was never fully resolved. the source also revealed how Janet loved being a mom and has been a devoted parent of her 5-year-old son Eissa. whom she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana. "Janet has changed a lot since her son was born. She is beyond happy. She loves being a mom. Her son is her world."

