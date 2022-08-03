Janet Yang Elected Film Academy President; Becomes First Asian To Hold Top Position

Hollywood producer Janet Yang has been named the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences by the Organization's Board of Governors. Yang, 66, who is of Chinese descent, is the first Asian person ever to hold the position. The update of her new appointment surfaced on Instagram recently.

Janet Yang is not only the first Asian person ever to hold the position but also the fourth woman behind Fay Kanin (1979-1983), Cheryl Boone Isaacs (2013-2017), and Bette Davis (Davis resigned after two months in 1941) as per Variety. An established figure in Hollywood, Janet Yang has worked with filmmakers including Oliver Stone and Kathryn Bigelow.

According to Variety, a member of the Academy’s Producers Branch since 2002, Yang most recently served on the Board as vice president and chair of the Membership Committee and, before that, the Membership and Governance Committee. She is also co-chair of the Academy’s Asian Affinity Group. Sharing the same, Yang took to Instagram and wrote, "Your well wishes worked! I’m so honoured to be recognized by my esteemed peers. I adore Bill Kramer, the Academy staff, and my fellow Governors. Thank you all for your support".

Yang is beginning her first term as president and her second term as a Governor-at-Large. Meanwhile, the Board also voted on the officers, “Janet is a tremendously dedicated and strategic leader who has an incredible record of service at the Academy,” said Bill Kramer, Academy CEO. “I am thrilled that she is taking on the esteemed role of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers", reported Variety.

Moreover, as per the Academy bylaws, presidents are elected for one-year terms and cannot be elected for more than four consecutive terms. Yang follows past presidents including well-known figures such as Frank Pierson, Karl Malden,and Gregory Peck.

Image: Instagram/@janetyangofficial