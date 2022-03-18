Japanese Actor Akira Takarada Known For His Roles In Godzilla Franchise Passes Away At 87

The Japanese film actor Akira Takarada known for his best roles in multiple Godzilla franchise films breathed his last on March 14, 2022. He was 87 at the time of his death. Takarada also appeared in films by Ozu Yasujiro and Naruse Miko as well as musical films, melodramas, period dramas and other mainstay studio genres. As per multiple reports, the late actor has been in and out of the hospital many times and has been suffering from worsening lower back pain over the past few years.

Akira Takarada dies

The official Godzilla account took to their Twitter handle and shared the disheartening news. Mourning the demise of the late actor the handle wrote "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans."

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada.

May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans. pic.twitter.com/wzBxq8Usi1 — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) March 17, 2022

For the unversed, On March 10, Takarada had appeared in a wheelchair at a stage greeting for the movie Yononaka ni Taete Sakura no Nakariseba.

More about Akira Takarada

The Japanese actor was born in 1934 in Japan-occupied Korea. He rose to fame with his role as Hideto Ogata in Godzilla in 1954. Takarada's first credited role was in 1954's Mizugi no hanayome. Later he reprised his role in 1956's Godzilla: King of the Monsters! and 1957's Godzilla. Apart from Godzilla, Takarada is also well known for dubbing the voice of Jafar in Japanese versions of Aladdin: The Return of Jafar and the Kingdom Hearts video games.

As per Variety, Takarada also commented on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Godzilla actor said- “Looking at the current situation, I think we have to make more socially conscious films.”

