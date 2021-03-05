Jared Leto Believes That He Could Have Surpassed Joaquin Phoenix As 'The Joker'

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is reportedly of the opinion that his version of Joker could be better than that of Joaquin Phoenix in the Todd Philips-directed standalone film that came out in 2019. The same was revealed by an entertainment industry insider who goes by the name of Daniel Richtman. Leto, 49, was seen as the famed crown prince of crime and the promoter of genocide in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, the makers of which reportedly cut out a significant amount of sequences featuring Jared Leto's Joker in the film and left them on the cutting floor. Ritchman was quoted revealing Leto's thoughts on his version of the DC villain in an article on We Got This Covered.

When Leto tried to stop the development of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker:

As reported earlier, Leto had allegedly tried to use his connections in the industry to make sure that Phillips never gets to make Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Reportedly, he chose to do so after he got upset by the fact that discussions concerning a standalone film for his Joker weren't exactly going anywhere. As is known to many, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker eventually got made, released and earned multiple awards.

About Jared Leto's Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Jared Leto is about to be seen reprising his role as the clown prince of crime, Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League. His new look in the upcoming feature presentation, as is pointed out by many, is a departure from the Joker that was witnessed by millions in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. One of the freshly-released images by the makers of the same sees Leto's crown prince of crime posing in a manner that is similar to Jesus Christ.

Additionally, it has been said that the apparel that Leto's Joker can be seen wearing (Which comprises a hospital gown, a surgical mask, and gloves) is a nod of some kind to the frontline workers of the world who have been working relentlessly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. An image featuring what is now colloquially known as Jared Leto's "Jesus Joker" can be found below.

