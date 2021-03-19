Jared Leto Calls Joker 'an Incredible Role,' Says That It Has Evolved In Snyder's Cut

American actor Jared Leto recently opened up about playing the iconic DC villain Joker for the second time. Jared, who played Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad has appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in the same role. Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

Jared Leto on playing Joker for the second time

The Suicide Squad actor recently appeared on The Late Show and talked about returning as the iconic DC villain. While talking with the show host Stephen Colbert, Jared expressed his gratitude towards Zack Snyder. He also mentioned that he was grateful to be a part of Zack's dream.

Since Jared has played the role of Joker before in 2016's Suicide Squad, Stephen Colbert asked him about how it is being discussed that Jared's appearance in Zack Snyder's project is a 'redemption' to Joker in Suicide Squad. He also asked Leto about the difference between both the Jokers. Leto simply replied that he loves Zack Snyder. Addressing Zack Snyder's Justice League as The Snyder Cut, Jared added that he thinks the story behind is 'one for the ages'. Leto also added that he was just happy to be a part of Zack's dream and playing the character for the second time was a real treat for him. He considered Joker as an 'incredible' role.

Later in the conversation, Colbert held two photos in his hand. One from the Joker of Suicide Squad with tattoos and green hair and another was the more frightening Joker from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Jared reacted to the photographs and explained that the two photos show that they are from years apart. He added that he thinks it is an 'evolution' while reacting to the photos and further said that different directors bring out different things from an actor.

Details about Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League cast includes Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jared Leto, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Jesse Eisenberg, and Julian Lewis Jones. Zack Snyder's Justice League is Zack's cut of the 2017 film Justice League. Snyder's Cut premiered on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

Promo Image: Jared Leto's Instagram