Jared Leto was recently seen in neo-noir crime thriller The Little Things alongside fellow Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. In a recent interview, the actor talked about working with Washington and Malek and opened up about playing the character Albert Sparma in the film. The film which is directed by John Lee Hancock earned Jared Leto Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Jared Leto on working with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in The Little Things

Jared Leto told Variety that his performance in The Little Things was a transformation from "head to toe". He said he sported different looks for the projects; from different colour eyes, a different nose and different cheeks. He also had to work with prosthetics as well as different teeth, including changing his body language and sense of humour for the role.

Leto also reflected on working with his Oscar-winning co-stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. He said he was initially hesitant to join The Little Things because of the dark nature of his character, but said the opportunity of working with Washington and Malek was too tempting to give up. He added that their presence gave him an experience of a lifetime, where he could experiment with his role and create a "beautiful atmosphere" for the film. Leto also reportedly spent less time with his co-stars to ensure the dynamic between their characters was at its best. About their chemistry, Leto added that they didn't waste their energy on "small talk", that once the cameras kept rolling there was an "explosive energy" between the characters. He said due to this dynamic between the leads, there was respect and support from the film crew as well.

About The Little Things plot

The Little Things is an American neo-noir crime thriller film written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side). The film follows deputy sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) as he joins forces with detective Jim Baxter (Malek) to search for a serial killer and loner who is terrorizing Los Angeles city in the ’90s. As they embark on a perilous journey to track the culprit, Deacon's past also unravels, threatening to derail the investigation. The film received mixed reviews by critics; with praise going towards the performances, direction and atmosphere, but was criticised for the film's familiar story akin to David Fincher's Seven (1995). The film was released in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously on January 29, 2021. Take a look at the trailer here.