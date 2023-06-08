Jared Leto Scales Berlin Hotel Wall Barehanded In Viral Video | Watch

Jared Leto has made the news again for displaying his eccentric side. This time, the actor was seen climbing the walls of a Berlin hotel, sans any safety equipment or technical assistance. A video of the same, has been doing the rounds of the internet.

This is not the first time the actor has indulged in quirky behaviour.

Case in point is his well-known reputation of taking method acting too seriously. A very recent incident of his out-of-the-box personality was his appearance as a life-size cat at this year's Met Gala - presumably channeling event honouree Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette.

Jared Leto caught climbing a wall

(Jared Leto spotted climbing a wall in Berlin | Image: Twitter)



A video of Jared Leto climbing up the walls of a hotel in Berlin has been doing the rounds of the internet. The actor can be seen dressed casually in cargo pants and an oversized black shirt as he makes his way up the wall. Maintaining a calm demeanour throughout the duration of the climb, Leto could be seen assessing his options with each step. He also switched over sides a couple of times as he attempted to inch up the wall. Someway along the process, he decided to abandon the climb and tactfully made his way down, finally resting on the ledge of a ground floor window. This entire exercise was indulged in by the actor, without a safety harness or protective equipment of any kind.

Jared Leto is currently climbing a hotel wall in Berlin.pic.twitter.com/CkvcNsYWGG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 6, 2023

Jared Leto's climb a part of movie prep?

(Jared Leto as Choupette at this year's Met Gala | Image: AP)



The actor who was last seen in 2022 film Morbius and is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects. Leto's impromptu climb could have been part of his extreme method acting preparation, which is a likely possibility as the actor was shooting for a movie sequence involving smoke shots. However, the possibility of this incident being a reflection of just Jared being Jared cannot be discounted, much like his Met Gala appearance earlier last month.