Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, many Hollywood celebrities have expressed their concern towards the people of Ukraine. Many have also sent prayers to those in the eastern European country. Recently, as Hollywood actor Jared Leto's upcoming film Morbius will not be released in Russia, the actor himself extended his prayers to his friends and family in Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jared Leto has been continuously extending his prayers for the people of Ukraine. The actor recently shared a photo of him flying the Ukraine flag amid a large crowd of people. Sharing the photo, the House Of Gucci star addressed the escalation in the devastating situation of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. He asked the people of Ukraine to take care of themselves and stay safe. The wrote, "To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time." The actor further hoped the war will end and nonviolent solutions will be ultimately found. "I’m hopeful that peace will prevail and nonviolent solutions will ultimately be found," he added.

To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/2X5mUaapaO — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 1, 2022

This is not the first time Jared Leto has extended his support to Ukraine. A few days ago, the actor shared the same message while hoping for the situation to get better.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sony refuses to release Morbius in Russia

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Walt Disney and Warner Bros announced, on February 28 that their films will be paused in Russia. Now, as per Variety, Sony has also paused the release of its upcoming film Morbius, starring Jared Letto. Sony's statement read, "Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius."

In the latest update to the situation, the Russian forces have reportedly escalated their attacks on the urban areas of the second-largest city in Ukraine, and the main TV tower in Kyiv. About half a million people have already fled the country and more are continuing to do so.

Image: Twitter/@JaredLeto