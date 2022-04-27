Jared Padalecki 'hopes To Return To Filming' After Surviving 'very Bad' Car Accident

Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki was recently met with a car accident as revealed by his co-star Jensen Ackles. The accident prompted the actor to skip an event organized on Sunday afternoon. During the event, Ackles revealed to the audience that the 39-year-old actor was recovering from an accident.

Ackles also said that Padalecki was lucky to have revived the wreck considering how 'bad' the car accident was. Addressing the concerned fans, Padalecki shared an update by sharing his picture with his daughter.

Jared Padalecki gives update post car accident

Taking to his official social media handles, Jared Padalecki shared a picture with his daughter and wrote, ''Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,'' He further wrote that he was recovering ad hopes to get back to shooting soon. The actor wrote, ''I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week,''

The actor went on to thank the fans and people who cared for him after the accident by writing, ''I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #akf.''

Fans were quick to send him love and support as many wished him a quick recovery. One netizen commented, ''Sooo relieved you are okay. Sending big hugs!!!!'' while another wrote, ''I’m so happy you are okay and on the mend. Take all the time you need and don’t rush back to work too soon. Your #spnfamily and #walkerfamily love you.''

More on Jared Padalecki's car accident

As per E-News, Jensen Ackles addressed the crowd during the event and revealed that his co-star would not be able to make it there as he is recovering from a car accident. Ackles said, ''I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here."

''He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive,'' The actor revealed that Padalecki was saved after the airbag went off in the car, however, he described the impact as being punched by it as "12 rounds with Tyson." Ackles concluded, ''Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon.''

Image: Instagram/@jaredpadalecki