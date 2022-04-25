Jared Padalecki Survives A Major Car Accident, Co-star Jensen Ackles Gives Health Update

Actor Jared Padalecki, who recently skipped appearing for an event on Sunday afternoon, is known to have survived a terrible accident. The update about the same was given by his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Jensen, who was present for the event, took the stage and revealed that Padalecki is recuperating from the accident and even asked fans to send him their prayers.

Jensen Ackles detailed about the car accident and revealed how his friend and co-star star is currently in a better condition. According to E-News, while sharing an update about the actor's health and expressing his concerns about his health, Ackles said, "I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here."

Jared Padalecki survives a major car accident

Adding on, he mentioned the accident details saying, "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive." Jensen further explained how Jared was saved while crediting the airbag in his car and also stated how Padalecki described being punched by it as "12 rounds with Tyson."

Ackles towards the end of his speech mentioned how bad the accident was and how Jared is struggling hard to recuperate from it. He even stressed the fact that the best wishes and love from the fans will help him recover better. "Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon," Ackles concluded.

For the unversed, Padalecki had previously tweeted to inform his fans that he won't be able to attend the event in New York. "Hey, #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again (sic)," he wrote then. The actor did not mention the reason behind his absence and had left fans speculating about the same. On the work front, Padalecki is currently starring in The CW's Walker reboot, which is currently airing its second season.

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. 🙏❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022



IMAGE: AP