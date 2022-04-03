Last Updated:

Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To ‘Seinfeld' Co-star Estelle Harris; 'Serenity Now & Always'

Estelle Harris' 'Seinfeld' co-star Jason Alexander shared a heartfelt note remembering the late artist. 'One of my favourite people has passed', he mentioned.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Estelle Harris, Jason Alexander

IMAGE: AP


Estelle Harris, who carved a niche in the television space with her role in Seinfeld as well as voiced Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, passed away at the age of 93. Known for playing George Costanza's mother in the iconic NBC sitcom, Estelle's demise was confirmed by her son, Glen Harris

As tributes pour in from who's who of the entertainment industry, Estelle Harris' Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander also shared a heartfelt note remembering the artist. Calling Estelle his 'tv mama', Jason recalled the 'joy of playing with her' and witnessing her 'glorious laughter'. He further sent condolences to Harris' family and invoked the famous line of Seinfeld- "Serenity now"

Estelle Harris' Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander pays tribute to the artist

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 3, Alexander wrote, "One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris."

Announcing Harris' demise, her son Glen spoke about the actor's immense 'kindness and love'. According to ANI, he mentioned, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening. Her kindness, passion,  sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." Estelle passed away days before her 94th birthday. 

After the nine-season run of Seinfeld ended in 1998, Estelle continued to appear on stage and on screen. The 1999 blockbuster Toy Story 2 saw her voicing Mrs  Potato Head, while she also played the recurring character Muriel in the much-loved Disney show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, starring Dylan and Cole Sprouse. The West Side Waltz, The Odd Couple II, Dancing in September are some of her other notable works. 

(IMAGE: AP)

