Jason Derulo's Quiz: Can You Identify The Singer's Popular Songs From These Lyrics?

Jason Derulo's songs have entertained and enthralled members of the audience for several years now. The musician, in addition to wearing the hat of a singer, also wears that of a songwriter and a music producer. Jason Derulo's age was all of 22 years when he stepped foot into the music industry. In order to celebrate the life and career of Jason Derulo, a quiz based on Jason Derulo's songs has been curated. All one has to do is match the lyric of one of Jason Derulo's songs to the correct name of the same from the answers section. Take Jason Derulo's quiz to find out how well do you know the singer/songwriter's discography.
a) Around The World
b) Don't Need Explaining
c) Talk Dirty
d) None of the above
a) Marry Me
b) You Know
c ) One Day
d) Loud Enough
3) "Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other
And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble
Baby, I'm tell you some' only 'cause I love ya"
a) I Love Ya
b) Get Ugly
c) Undercover
d) None of the above
a) Fight For You
b) Africa
c) Drag Me Away
d) None Of The Above
a) To The Wall
b) Jumping
c) Don't Wanna Go Home
d) Tomorrow
a) I'm still goin'
b) Hold My Breath
c) Lonely
d) Don't Cry For Me
a) Kiss The Sky
b) Take It Down
c) Do Your Dance
d) None Of The Above
a) None Of The Below
b) Said I Never
c) A Tattoo Of You
d) Stupid Love
a) Love Not War
b) Ends The Same
c) All The Games
d) Love Not War
a) Tip Toe
b) Just Like That
c) Push That Back
d) None Of The Above
