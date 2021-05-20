Jason Derulo's Quiz: Can You Identify The Singer's Popular Songs From These Lyrics?

Jason Derulo's songs have entertained and enthralled members of the audience for several years now. The musician, in addition to wearing the hat of a singer, also wears that of a songwriter and a music producer. Jason Derulo's age was all of 22 years when he stepped foot into the music industry. In order to celebrate the life and career of Jason Derulo, a quiz based on Jason Derulo's songs has been curated. All one has to do is match the lyric of one of Jason Derulo's songs to the correct name of the same from the answers section. Take Jason Derulo's quiz to find out how well do you know the singer/songwriter's discography.

Jason Derulo's quiz:

1) "Been around the world, don't speak the language (uh-huh)

But your booty don't need explaining (uh-huh)

All I really need to understand is (uh-huh)

When you, you talk dirty to me"

a) Around The World

b) Don't Need Explaining

c) Talk Dirty

d) None of the above

2) "And you know one of these days, when I get my money right

Buy you everything and show you all the finer things in life

Will forever be enough, so there ain't no need to rush

But one day, I won't be able to ask you loud enough"

a) Marry Me

b) You Know

c ) One Day

d) Loud Enough

3) "Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other

And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble

Baby, I'm tell you some' only 'cause I love ya"

a) I Love Ya

b) Get Ugly

c) Undercover

d) None of the above

4) "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

Just like the rain down in Africa

It's gonna take some time but I know you're worth fighting for!"

a) Fight For You

b) Africa

c) Drag Me Away

d) None Of The Above

5) From the window (from the window)

To the wall (to the wall)

This club is jumping (this club is jumping)

Til tomorrow ('til tomorrow)

a) To The Wall

b) Jumping

c) Don't Wanna Go Home

d) Tomorrow

6) If you thought I was down, if you thought I was losin' sleep

Well, I'm still goin' hard eight days a week

I can hold my breath when it gets too hard to breathe

Every lonely night are teardrops in the sea

a) I'm still goin'

b) Hold My Breath

c) Lonely

d) Don't Cry For Me

7) Oh, take a sip, take a sip now

Take it down, take it down now

Say ah, say ah, say ah, say ah

Oh, do your dance, do your dance now

a) Kiss The Sky

b) Take It Down

c) Do Your Dance

d) None Of The Above

8) Walking the dog in my neighbourhood

Said I never would, for you, for you, ooh

I got drunk on a Monday night

Hope it looks alright, a tattoo of you, ooh

a) None Of The Below

b) Said I Never

c) A Tattoo Of You

d) Stupid Love

9) Mama told me stop playin', playin' all the games

Steady throwin' dollars, expectin' change

But every war ends the same

a) Love Not War

b) Ends The Same

c) All The Games

d) Love Not War

10) Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don't brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

a) Tip Toe

b) Just Like That

c) Push That Back

d) None Of The Above

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-a, 5-c, 6-d, 7-a, 8-d, 9-d, 10-d

